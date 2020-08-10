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Greenpointers Spring Market — Promo Block
Greenpointers Market at Greenpoint Loft
Events
Greenpointers Spring Market Returns with Rooftop Views, $5 Drinks, 65+ Local Vendors, and FREE Activities
📅 Sunday, April 12 · 1–7PM · Greenpoint Loft
Time to come out of hibernation, Greenpointers! The Spring Market is back inside the historic Greenpoint Loft with curated local shopping, FREE activities like rooftop yoga, nail art, glam photos, tarot, and a mini art hunt — plus $5 drinks, a Peter Pan Donut pop-up, and a welcome return of Saint Vitus and Line & Label.
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Greenpointers Yoga Promo
Rooftop yoga at Greenpointers Spring Market
Free Activity
This Sunday, April 12th (1–7PM) at the Greenpointers Spring Market!

Join New Love City for 4 sessions of FREE rooftop yoga!
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Greenpointers Mini Art Hunt Promo
Painted wooden eggs by Steve Wasterval for the Greenpointers Spring Market art hunt
Free Activity
🥚 Mini Art Hunt!
Come to our Spring Market on April 12 and find one of these painted wooden eggs by local artist Steve Wasterval (The Greenpoint Artist).
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