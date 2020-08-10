Events

Greenpointers Spring Market Returns with Rooftop Views, $5 Drinks, 65+ Local Vendors, and FREE Activities

Time to come out of hibernation, Greenpointers! The Spring Market is back inside the historic Greenpoint Loft with curated local shopping, FREE activities like rooftop yoga, nail art, glam photos, tarot, and a mini art hunt — plus $5 drinks, a Peter Pan Donut pop-up, and a welcome return of Saint Vitus and Line & Label.