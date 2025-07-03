Scandinavian-inspired Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen (155 Powers St.) officially opened its doors last week in Williamsburg.

The 3,000-square-foot Williamsburg outpost is part research and development lab and part retail bakery with a 400-square-foot guest area designed in minimalist Danish style with 16 seats, counter service, and indoor and outdoor seating. The test kitchen is outfitted with advanced equipment where the team will imagine, experiment, and refine the brand’s future menus.

“Guests can expect frequent pop-ups, evolving specials like new takes on Smørrebrød, and shelves stocked with a curated mix of imported Scandinavian goods and local pantry staples, such as FANGST tinned fish from Copenhagen, Scandinavian candies, and a selection of olive oils, jams, and hot sauces,” Smør told Greenpointers.

Scandinavian treats at Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen. Photo: Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen

Smør was founded by Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard, while the head baker is Rowan Gill, formerly of Bien Cuit with experience in Sweden. Gill’s daily menu at the new bakery highlights the brand’s signature sourdough breads, focaccias, and pastries, alongside a rotation of seasonal sweets.

“This location also marks the expansion of the brand’s bread program, with more variety, new specials, and loaves made using unique grains like Einkorn and Danko rye,” Smør said. “Expect options like dark chocolate-cherry, olive, and seeded loaves, as well as Danish rye bread, also available for purchase.”

The open Kitchen at Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen in Williamsburg. Photo: Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen

Williamsburg’s Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen will also debut new menu offerings like breakfast sandwiches and toasts before the other locations. One highlight at the new location is a breakfast burrito with cheesy eggs, hash browns, bacon, scallions, and secret sauce, plus a seasonal quiche served with greens, tarragon aioli, and lemon.

Beverage offerings at the new spot include coffee and espresso drinks, teas, matcha, and rotating signature drinks like strawberry matcha, watermelon juice, and espresso tonic.

Smør Bakery & Test Kitchen is open Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until July 13, and will begin operating daily starting July 14.