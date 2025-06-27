Good afternoon, Greenpointers

It was an extremely hot and extremely newsworthy week all at once.

The city responded by setting up several dedicated cooling centers. And a new mini forest on the Williamsburg waterfront offers many benefits to urban areas, but we’re especially grateful for its cooling effects and shade.

Now that temperatures have dropped a bit, how should you spend your weekend? Check out our list here.

Tuesday’s primary results are in. The presumptive Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, earned overwhelming support in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, and incumbent city council member Lincoln Restler won reelection. How else did the results pan out? Find out here.

Parents at PS 110 say the DOT should implement more street safety infrastructure in the McGolrick Park area. Animal, The Exley, and Llama Inn teamed up for a Pride event on Thursday.

We profiled a tattoo artist with a unique style.

Rose Marie opens in Williamsburg today, from the same team behind Tex-Mex staple Yellow Rose. Akari Sauna just opened another location in Greenpoint.

In and around North Brooklyn

Some Williamsburg residents say they’re experiencing power issues.

Was one of the last pictures of David Bowie taken at one of our local soundstages?

Pavement is coming to Greenpoint, so tell your boyfriend (that work crews will be repaving North Brooklyn streets, and you can check the schedule here).