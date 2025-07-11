A cyclist was hit by a driver in Greenpoint yesterday afternoon, though details are extremely limited.

The FDNY confirmed the incident with Greenpointers; an NYPD spokesperson told us that they had no record of it.

Emergency services responded to a call at 12:01 p.m., at the intersection of Greenpoint Avenue and Humboldt Street. The unidentified cyclist was transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in an unknown condition.

An unverified report on Citizen says the driver fled the scene. The FDNY did not provide any details about whether the situation was a hit-and-run.