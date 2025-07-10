It’s another steamy week in the neighborhood, and this weekend is no exception! If you’re back from 4th of July gallivanting (or, loyally, never left) and itching for things to fill your calendar with, look no further.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

STOMP, CLAP & SING WITH SUZI SHELTON

Suzi Shelton is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for her warm and engaging personality and ability to create music that’s both uplifting and fun for little ones. Kids ages zero to five will be encouraged to sing, dance, and explore the world around them during this fun-filled performance at Greenpoint Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

CHAOTIC SINGLES PARTY

Don’t just watch Love Island, be Love Island. At 8 p.m., Moxy Hotel Williamsburg is hosting a Chaotic Singles Party themed around the viral phenomenon. The party has three rules — 1. You must be single, 2. You must be chaotic, and 3. You must be 21+ to attend — and will feature island cocktails, games, chaotic confessionals, and a moment around the fire pit.

Get $19.92 tickets here.

SATURDAY, JULY 12

McGOLRICK ART CLUB

At 9:30 a.m., join the July meeting of the McGolrick Art Club hosted by Friends of McGolrick Park. The open-air art session will be lead by local artist Sebastian Deregibus, who previously acted as a muse for a similar session during a McGolrick Nature Walk in early May. A selection of sketch books, graphite and colored pencils, watercolor pencils, and pastels will be available to artists for free while supplies last.

The event is free to attend for all ages and skill levels, but an RSVP is required; secure your spot here.

PLAY FAIR

Looking to pick up a new hobby? Or just looking to meet other neighbors who share your existing one(s)? Come to the Play Fair and McCarren Block Party on Driggs Avenue between the two halves of the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to do just that. The event is a collection of over 30 passion-driven clubs, volunteer organizations, and small local businesses with booths and live activities. Expect to see movement-based sessions, creative workshops, games, and more, plus giveaway prizes. From playing with pups to journaling to yoga in the park, there are plenty of ways to connect with likeminded neighbors while finding your latest hobby hyper-fixation.

RSVP here.

BROOKLYN OYSTER POP-UP

Calling all bivalve lovers! The Wandering Shucksters Co. will be popping up at Lise & Vito at 3 p.m. with oysters galore. Bring your appetite for chilled oysters, torched oysters, and more while they last.

PARADIGMS II VINYL RELEASE PARTY

Celebrate an album of heavy, hazy, heartfelt, shoegaze, post-punk, and deep psych music around the world starting at 4 p.m. at For the Record. The DIY vinyl, Paradigms II, features nine bands from NYC, Tokyo, Stockholm, Honolulu, and beyond and over 40 musicians. There will be DJs from 4 to 6 and live bands from 6 to 10 p.m., plus 300 copies of the first pressing, beer, and seltzer.

RSVP here.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

CONCERT & POTLUCK

If you’re a fan of live music and food (and who isn’t, really?), join the Powers Street Garden for a concert and potluck at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring a shareable dish and there will be live performances from local musicians to punctuate the afternoon. It’s another perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors while celebrating the essence of community gardening.

CLOTHING SWAP

If this weather is making you feel physically repelled by the sight of your sweaters, there’s an outlet for you. The Brooklyn Clothing Swap will be taking place behind McCarren Park House at 2 p.m. Bring 20-30 pieces of gently worn clothing, shoes, or accessories and swap with others to lighten the load of your closet and enjoy some new-to-you goodies. This open, up-for-grabs swap thrives on radical generosity and any leftover items will be donated to local mutual aid groups. The only ask is no underwear, socks, or Shein.

RSVP here.