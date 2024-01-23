If your 2024 resolution is to shop (and stay) local, consider this your cheat sheet — the Grand Street BID (Business Improvement District) is kicking off a passport program featuring freebies and special deals for several nightlife spots and eateries on the block.

Starting on February 15, the $40 passport book allows access to deals at 22 participating businesses, including Dar525, Bushwick Country Club, Lucy’s Vietnamese, Ammazzacaffè and more. The deals, equaling over $200 in savings, run the gamut from BOGO cocktails to free cupcakes and beyond.

The program runs through April 30, and stamps accumulated at each business will start unlocking prizes. A portion of the proceeds from the program will go to North Brooklyn Angels, a local nonprofit providing hot community meals to those who need them.

The Grand Street Business Improvement District serves Grand Street from Union to Bushwick Avenues in Williamsburg with initiatives like street cleaning, amplifying local business, art, beautification, and events. Grand Street BID is one of 76 business improvement districts in the city and 23 in Brooklyn, which reportedly have received $187.1M in funding with 24,000 storefronts served.

(Editor’s note — And if you’re looking to start supporting local businesses even earlier than that, Grand Street BID’s Restaurant Week is already underway!)

Get your Grand Street Passport here and see the full list of participating businesses and deals here.