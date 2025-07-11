Good evening, Greenpointers.

If a rainy June forced you to stay inside, July offers plenty of opportunities to reconnect with your neighbors (outside, even!)

The Lot Radio reopens its bar and cafe structure after a months-long closure—stop by today’s grand opening celebration. This weekend’s first-ever Play Fair in McCarren Park brings over 30 local groups and organizations for a block party and activities fair. For other fun weekend events (clothing swaps! potlucks!), take a gander at our weekend roundup.

Here’s how not to be a good neighbor — setting off fireworks into a crowd at Newtown Barge Park, which one witness said left them with a perforated eardrum.

Spend your summer evenings enjoying outdoor movie nights at one of several local spots.

Local elementary schools were awarded $3 million for upgrades.

Pride Month ended on a high note, as Ladyland Festival drew names like FKA Twigs and Cardi B. If your summer travel plans don’t include a trip abroad, two new restaurants are offering a taste of Spain (Bar Baserri) and Japan (50 Norman’s Cafe O’te).

A judge has now ruled that the city can move forward with its planned removal of bike lane protections on Bedford Avenue.

A fire on Franklin Street injured a firefighter and damaged a local restaurant. A driver hit a cyclist on Greenpoint Avenue in a possible hit-and-run.

Authorities identified the deceased man discovered on a Newtown Creek boat as a popular DJ, Reda Briki.

In and around North Brooklyn

Add this to a long list of reasons why our local libraries are critical community resources.

Rumor has it that Brooklyn Mirage’s parent company wants to sell the beleaguered music venue.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast is back, baby!