Cafe O’te (38 Norman Ave.), a new casual café inside Greenpoint’s 50 Norman complex, opens to the public on Monday, July 14.

50 Norman opened in 2022 with three Tokyo-based brands: Cibone (which is now Cibone O’te), Dashi Okume, and HOUSE Brooklyn. The space expanded in 2025 to include KAMA-ASA and Balmuda, in addition to Cafe O’te. Owned by Artisan Orchestra, the team behind Cibone O’te, the new café offers relaxed, everyday dining within the Japanese cultural hub.

Cafe O’te’s set menu and signature drink. Photo: Liz Clayman

Chef Yuji Tani of HOUSE Brooklyn oversees Cafe O’te’s menu. The café’s signature dish, the Wagyu Hamburg, is made with equal parts Japanese Wagyu and American Wagyu brisket, both sourced from premium Wagyu importer Wagyuman.

The Wagyu Hamburg Set, priced at $35 a person, is served with a choice of sauce: ponzu with grated daikon, demi-glace, or tomato sauce. It comes with classic Japanese sides including kinpira root vegetables, potato salad, pickles, soup and rice.

Cafe O’te’s Chef Yuji Tani preparing Wagyu Hamburg steak. Photo: Liz Clayman

The menu also offers the option to get the Hamburg steak, potato salad, or root veggies separately.

There are two salad options: a Cobb with lentils, hijiki, edamame, quinoa, chickpeas, red onion, and sriracha, and a salad with endive, Karasumi bottarga, radicchio, apple, and balsamic vinegar.

The menu is rounded out with three dessert options from Pastry Chef Chika Hanyu of C by C New York, a friend of Chef Tani. There’s a cream puff, canelés, and Japanese custard pudding.

Cafe O’te’s signature Wagyu Hamburg steak. Photo: Liz Clayman

Cafe O’te’s beverage menu includes a housemade Shochu Lemon Highball made with muddled fresh lemon, ginger and Japanese shochu, plus wine and beer on tap. There are also bottles of sparkling red, and white wine, plus sake by the cup.

Non-alcoholic selections feature homemade ginger ale, juices, Balmuda coffee, and a range of matcha and hojicha teas. Only these non-alcoholic options will be available on opening day while Cafe O’te awaits its liquor license.

The interior of Cafe O’Te. Photo: Liz Clayman

Cafe O’te’s casual café-bar setting includes 30 seats and a minimalist design with reclaimed wood and sustainably-sourced materials from Japan as seen among all of 50 Norman’s tenants. All tableware and cutlery are curated by Cibone O’te and sourced from Japanese artisans and producers.

Cafe O’te will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last call at 7 p.m.