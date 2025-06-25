Rose Marie (524 Lorimer St.), a bar with cocktails and Southern cuisine from the team behind Manhattan’s Yellow Rose, is opening on Friday, June 27, at 5 p.m.

The opening comes nine months after Greenpointers first reported that Rose Marie would be taking over the space that was previously home to Magdelene, a Lebanese bar and restaurant that closed after a legal battle between the owner and landlord.

The interior of Rose Marie. Rose Marie’s Instagram

Rose Marie’s sister restaurant Yellow Rose is a Tex-Mex eatery owned by Krystiana and Dave Rizo known for tacos on homemade tortillas, tortas, chalupas, queso, and margaritas.

Rose Marie has yet to publicize its own menu, but the newcomer posted a photo of a patty melt on Instagram. Greenpointers reached out to Rose Marie but has not heard back.

Rose Marie did post a few photos of the restaurant’s interior, highlighting art from Jamie Morrison on the walls.

The patty melt at Rose Marie. Rose Marie’s Instagram

To get a local taste of Yellow Rose, check out their collaboration at The Meat Hook (397 Graham Ave.) on Thursday, June 26 starting at 5 p.m. until they sell out. It’s part of The Meat Hook’s summer pop-up series.

Rose Marie will be open everyday from 5 p.m. to midnight.