Happy long weekend, Greenpoint!

With the 4th of July tomorrow, here’s to hoping everyone can enjoy a bit of R&R on this long weekend. And if you’re looking to keep busy without leaving town, you’ve got options.

For the Fourth specifically, the annual Macy’s fireworks will be set off farther down the East River past the Brooklyn Bridge, with recommended public viewing at Brooklyn Bridge Park or lower Manhattan for the “best” seats in the house.

However, if you’re not interested in being all that close, a roof in the neighborhood with unobstructed views should be fine, and, as already exhibited this week, there are likely to be some local, less sanctioned fireworks displays that don’t require a commute.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

4TH O’JULY COOKOUT

The best cookout is one you don’t have to cook for. Cecily is hosting an afternoon of good eats two days in a row from 3 to 8 p.m. for anyone looking for something more interesting than just classic hot dogs and burgers. The special menu includes kimchi dogs, money slaw featuring beer-pickled daikon, lamb ribs, Japanese cucumbers, and more, plus vegan options and their usual drink menu.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

KETTLEBELL CLASS

Start your holiday off swinging with a kettlebell-specific fitness class at Bolt Brooklyn. At either 8 or 9:15 a.m., coaches Josh and Yaya will be collaborating on a 50-minute class designed to teach and master good form, level up training, and get stronger. Class is open to all levels.

Sign up for $39.19 here.

WIMBLEDON SCREENING

Wimbledon has hit Williamsburg. If getting up at 8 a.m. for tennis is your idea of a good time, connect with likeminded enthusiasts at McCarren Park House for a Round 3 screening hosted by Ground Pass. They will also be showing future matches and rounds all weekend (and all at 8 a.m.) So far, Round 3 competitors are still TBD.

WATERFRONT BLOCK PARTY

The former Skyline Drive-In space at 1 Noble St. will be home to a 21+ holiday waterfront bash from 3 to 10 p.m. Aside from the views, there will also be DJ sets from Bakermat, Chromeo, and Shallou, plus yard games, drinks for purchase, food trucks, and the viral Gotham Smash burger from Gotham Burger Social Club (and other classic BBQ fare).

Get tickets for $59.99 here.

JACK SOUTH @ BELL SLIP SOCIAL

Live near the northern tip of Greenpoint and want to vibe out to some live music? DJ Jack South will be spinning at Bell Slip Social from 6 to 10 p.m. There will also be happy hour drink deals including specials on wines and espresso martinis during part of the festivities.

JULY 4TH AFTER PARTY

After the fireworks (well, the official ones), keep the fun going at CODA for an after-party featuring live DJs, specialty cocktails, and more. The party will start at 10 p.m. and go all the way to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Get tickets for $14.64 here.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

SHARK WEEKEND

Jaws isn’t the only shark movie out there. Nitehawk will be honoring this quintessential summer weekend with special screenings of The Shallows at 11:15 a.m. The Shallows stars Blake Lively as a med student seeking solace on a secluded beach after the death of her mother and instead finding — you guessed it — sharks.

Get tickets for $17 here.

SATURDAY, JULY 5

PAINT WITH PUPS

Dogs and art go way back, from Andy Warhol’s “Portrait of Maurice” to the iconic “Dogs Playing Poker” to Picasso’s abstract single-line sketch of his Dachshund Lump. And now you can add your own best friend to these ranks. Le Doggie Cafe is hosting a Paint with Pups event where you can paint your dog, with your dog starting at 1 p.m. This dog-friendly two-hour painting session includes a mimosa or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). The class will be led in English and Spanish.

Tickets are $28.52 and available here.

MOBILE OUTPUT

Experience live music and discover new artists with an all-day Mobile Output party from 3 to 11 p.m. at McCarren Park House. DJs include Mark McNulty, Karl Brisseaux, Hai Life, Ogi Martinovic, and Ju Lee.

RSVP for free here.

SUNDAY, JULY 6

HOUSE DANCE CLASS

If you’re interested in a more unique genre of dance, give house-style dancing a try! Designed to be danced to house and electronic music, this high-energy style has roots in underground music scenes, particularly in Chicago and NYC, and incorporates torso moves, footwork, and fluid movements. This is a beginner-friendly class taught by instructor Huu Rock from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Arlo.

Sign up for $25 here.