A deceased man found inside a boat docked at the Newtown Creek Marina has now been affirmatively identified, according to New York Post.

The body of a 52-year-old man was discovered on Sunday, July 6. Sources confirmed to New York Post that the man was DJ Reda Briki, a popular DJ and music producer. Briki was discovered weeks after he was last spotted DJing in Harlem, leaving loved ones to mount a search.

“The electronic dance music producer, who co-founded Love that Fever, was pronounced dead at the scene, though friends – who launched an exhaustive search after he was last seen on June 14 – believe he died weeks ago,” the outlet reports. Briki’s body was discovered badly decomposed.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death, though they said that they do not suspect foul play.