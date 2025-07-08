School’s out for the summer, but a recent announcement might inspire more excitement for an eventual return.

Greenpoint’s three public elementary schools, PS 31, PS 34, and PS 110, just secured $3 million in capital funding, in the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler allocated the funds; PS 31 earned $750,000, PS 34 got $1.27 million, and PS 110 got $800,000 from Restler’s office, with $200,000 from Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

The funds will go towards making necessary upgrades and improvements at all three schools. For PS 31 and PS 110, that means upgrades to their respective auditoriums, including air conditioning and sound systems (PS 31 has had to move their end-of-the-year graduation ceremony due to the heat).

PS 34 will use its $1.27 million for playground upgrades.

“Greenpoint students and families deserve enriching environments with updated facilities,” said Council Member Lincoln Restler. “I’m deeply grateful that Greenpoint is lucky enough to have three excellent neighborhood schools that provide a top tier education—and thrilled that we get to make these investments to keep making them even better.”