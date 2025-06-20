One year after Greenpointers first reported on Van Leeuwen’s Flavor Lab at 136 Franklin Street, the ice cream brand’s newest storefront has soft-opened.

Van Leeuwen’s Michelle Calarco told Greenpointers that “the scoop shop at Flavor Lab is now open” and “the grand opening of Flavor Lab as a whole will come later this month.”

Van Leeuwen ice cream. Photo: Sidney Bensimon

The new scoop shop is serving all of Van Leeuwen’s fan favorites along with the addition of “special test flavors” that are not available at the other shops. Currently, the special flavors include Brown Butter Pecan, Dulce de Leche Shortbread, Blueberry Matcha Latte, Fudge Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate Cone Pistachio Swirl.

In addition to the full menu of Van Leeuwen’s traditional treats, a rotating menu of flavors created specially for Flavor Lab will be available after the grand opening. The grand opening does not have a date yet, but Van Leeuwen’s website says it will be in “late July.”

The new location will also engage in some “exciting collaborations” according to Calarco.

Van Leeuwen’s cofounders Laura O’Neill, Ben Van Leeuwen and Pete Van Leeuwen. Photo: Vina Sananikone

Van Leeuwen was born in Greenpoint in 2008 in an apartment on Driggs Avenue and is still based in Greenpoint. The brand also operates one scoop shop at 620 Manhattan Avenue and another at 204 Wythe Avenue, as well as other locations around the country.

The scoop shop at Flavor Lab is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.