After almost 50 years in the neighborhood, Greenpoint’s Busy Bee Food Exchange (185 Nassau Ave.) is closing its doors. Busy Bee is a neighborhood grocery store, owned by the Konopka family, that sells Polish specialties, including a variety of fresh bread, pierogi, meat, produce and beer.

A note posted on the window outside of Busy Bee

Unfortunately, Busy Bee’s business could not rebound fully after the pandemic. A representative at Busy Bee confirmed that the closure of the store is permanent and the company has no plans of opening another location or catering operation in the future.

Busy Bee told Greenpointers that the statement they put out sums up everything: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Busy Bee will close its doors by October 28.”

Busy Bee has a selection of Polish products alongside American selections

The statement continued, “For over 50 years, Busy Bee has served the Greenpoint community, providing the groceries, deli, and traditional Polish foods that everyone could enjoy. We had our kitchen buzzing when making our homemade foods. Our hearts were lifted when we saw people’s smiles during the holidays… The holiday season was indeed amazing with Nassau Avenue packed with people shopping. We felt that we were an important part of people’s lives – providing the comfort foods which served as a reminder of a far away Poland.”

“We also tried our best to be there when Greenpoint needed us – during hard economic times, before and during hurricanes and snowstorms and most recently Covid. During the height of Covid lockdowns, we could not get most deliveries, so we traveled to our suppliers often several times a day in order to stock our shelves and make sure neighbors could get what they needed.”

v

“Unfortunately after the pandemic, business has trailed off to the point that we just can’t stay in business anymore,” Busy Bee wrote.

“We have set a tentative closing date of October 28, but this may change depending on stock levels. We thank our loyal customers for the opportunity to have been of service,” Busy Bee concluded.

Busy Bee’s current hours are Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.