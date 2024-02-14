Small business owners have always faced a unique set of challenges, but a combination of the COVID pandemic, inflation, and rent increases have made the past few years particularly brutal. Our recent reporting reflects that — it seems like everyday, a new beloved business shutters (this past weekend saw two closures with Lobster Joint and Terms of Endearment).

A new event on Thursday might be able to shed some light on the situation. The North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will host an evening with our local elected officials, taking place at 6:30 p.m. on February 15, at the Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave.)

“Addressing concerns raised by local business owners, our event aims to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and elected officials, emphasizing the importance of proactive engagement,” the Eventbrite description reads. “Explore the significance of staying informed about policies impacting small businesses and seize the opportunity to interact directly with elected representatives.”

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and representatives from the offices of Borough President Antonio Reynoso and City Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez will be present to answer questions and concerns from local small business owners. They will also be discussing the formation of a Northside BID.

RSVP at the link here.

