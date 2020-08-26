It’s no secret that times are tough for local businesses trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic as the number of COVID-related closures in Greenpoint and Williamsburg since March nears the 100 mark.

A new video compiled by Layer Studio features one second clips of the shuttered storefronts (as of August 25) visualizing the small business crisis.

The latest closures include neighborhood pizzeria and natural wine bar Adelina’s (159 Greenpoint Ave.), which celebrated their final day last weekend and Trophy Bar which will permanently close on August 30th.

A new proposed partial solution by NY legislators including Senator Brian Kavanagh would grant 10 years of property tax breaks to landlords who negotiate new leases with commercial tenants to alleviate the burden of unpaid rent. “Small businesses that anchor our neighborhoods are struggling; half in NYC worry they won’t survive,” Kavanagh tweeted.

A list compiled last week by Cristal Calderon puts the current number of closures at 88 in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.