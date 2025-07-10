You know to expect them at McCarren and Transmitter parks, but even more outdoor movie nights abound this summer. Here are a few, whether you’re looking for something kiddo-appropriate or just all-around classic flicks.

Charlotte Patisserie

Charlotte Patisserie (596 Manhattan Ave.) turns their beautiful backyard garden into an outdoor cinema, with a Thursday Movie Night series. The bakery and cafe promises “drinks, desserts, and a touch of magic.”

Tonight, July 10, see Marty McFly travel back in time to reunite his high school-aged parents in Back to the Future. Future showings include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Notting Hill, and Midnight in Paris.

Showtimes start at 7pm, first-come, first-served.

Domino Park

Domino Park, home to a new summer performing arts festival, will also play host to both family-friendly and adult options in July and August.

Kids can enjoy options like Night at the Museum and Elf (Christmas in July?) while adults can relive the 1990s with Rent and the cult classic Party Girl (Parker Posey stans unite!)

A Rosie Day and Nitehawk Cinema co-host, plus, get 20% off your post-cinema scoops at OddFellows Ice Cream when you show them your ticket.

RSVP to claim your spot.

The William Vale

The William Vale (111 N 12th St.) marked the return of their Vale Cinema Series earlier this summer, which “presents iconic films alongside themed cocktails, curated snacks, and expansive skyline views.” Screenings take place at their Turf Club on the 23rd floor, with a few screenings designated as “dive-in” options at the Vale Pool.

Up next is The Parent Trap on July 21. Get your tickets here (to note, unlike the others, there’s a fee attached).

