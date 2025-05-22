Mayor Eric Adams is apparently stopping by Williamsburg this evening.

And if you didn’t know about it, that’s probably by design, as his office didn’t do much to publicize it.

According to the local outlet Williamsburg 365, Adams is hosting a community discussion on public safety, specifically the Bedford Avenue bike lane, tonight at 6 pm, at the Beis Chana School (712 Bedford Ave).

The outlet, a noted critic of the bike lane, says the meeting is open to the public and requires an RSVP, as space is limited. They ran the story two days ago—no one else seems to have picked it up (and if there was a press release, we certainly didn’t get anything).

The Adams administration’s stance on street safety has been marked by a certain lack of transparency. You might recall how the mayor unilaterally killed the McGuinness Boulevard redesign after the Department of Transportation spent years gathering community feedback and buy-in (it was reported that pressure from certain members of his staff and donors lead to that decision).

As Greenpointers, we have well-established professional relationships with various city agencies. The Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media, of which we are a member, certainly doesn’t miss an opportunity to alert us when they have an op-ed they want us to run. Yet somehow, when it comes to an opportunity that could materially impact our readership, they lose our contact info. Could it have something to do with our decision to publish an op-ed detailing how his office financially rewards the outlets who promote positive coverage of the mayor, while more critical outlets like ours get pennies?

But this story isn’t about us. It’s about you, his constituents.

So RSVP to make your voice heard. Whether you are for or against the Bedford Avenue bike lane, you deserve the right to share that opinion with the Mayor.

Email [email protected] to reserve your spot now.