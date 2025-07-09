Bar Baserri (225 Kent Ave.) is a new wine, vermouth, and tapas bar in Williamsburg that opened two weeks ago next to another newcomer Pally (223 Kent Ave.), which opened last month.

Bar Baserri’s selection of Spanish tapas. Photo: Bar Baserri

Bar Baserri is owned by Tony Rojas, formerly of Manhattan’s Casa Mono and Bar Jamon. Rojas “has always had a soft spot for the neighborhood, especially the stretch by Domino Park,” and wanted to introduce a concept he felt was missing in the area: “a cozy, welcoming spot dedicated to the flavors of Spain, with a strong focus on tapas and thoughtfully curated wines.”

The name of Rojas’ new spot refers to farmhouses found in northern Spain, “where food is rustic, soulful, and meant to be passed hand to hand.”

Bar Baserri’s Spanish tapas and wine. Photo: Bar Baserri

Bar Baserri labels itself as “a space built for grazing: slow sips and shared plates.” The newcomer’s dinner menu is constructed of recognizable Spanish tapas like patatas bravas, chorizo croquetas, tortilla patatas, pan con tomate, and grilled octopus.

Other options include burrata with squash blossom, tuna crudo with smoky salsa matcha, prawns with white grapes, steak with shiitake confit, seared pork chop with broccoli rabe, bone marrow with tomato jam, and arroz Caldoso, which is a brothy rice dish with clams, mussels, and prawns. The last page of the food menu offers several different cheese and ham selections.

Bar Baserri’s arroz Caldoso. Photo: Bar Baserri

Bar Baserri’s beverage menu offers many different Spanish wines by the glass and bottle, a page dedicated to vermouth by the glass and vermouth cocktails, and one Spanish beer label, plus a few nonalcoholic drinks like coffee and soda.

“Some of the early crowd favorites include the roasted bone marrow with grilled sourdough, prawns con ajo blanco, and our steak with confit shiitake mushrooms — especially when paired with a glass of bold, earthy Tempranillo,” Bar Baserri told Greenpointers.

The interior of Bar Baserri. Photo: Bar Baserri

Bar Baserri said that the the response from the neighborhood has been “really heartening” with “lively” weekend crowds.

“It’s been great to see people settling in with a glass of wine, lingering over small plates, and soaking in the energy of the space,” the team said.

Bar Baserri is open Tuesday through Thursday, and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.