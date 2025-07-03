Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We’ll keep things short and sweet to let you take advantage of that holiday weekend (we’ve got some ideas on how to spend it).

A fire at Oxomoco temporarily shuttered the acclaimed Mexican restaurant.

Barista by day, singer-songwriter by night, Ammar Farooki’s new album takes inspiration from his Greenpoint neighbors.

G whiz, closures again? Greenpoint’s only train will close on select nights and weekends, to continue work on signal modernization.

Kis Cafe recently reopened at the free art museum Amant. Stop by one of these days for their summer music series. The smør the merrier—a Scandinavian bakery and test kitchen opened its doors in Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

The long-vacant Greenpoint Hospital will turn into a homeless shelter and affordable housing building.

The Boomers are flocking to the ‘Burg.

So long, Wythe Avenue diner.