A fire on Tuesday evening injured a firefighter and damaged a Franklin Street restaurant.

The FDNY responded to a call made at 7:51 pm on Tuesday, July 8.

60 FDNY and EMS personnel worked to contain a fire in the walls of 222 Franklin Street, a mixed-use building with seafood spot Mariscos El Submarino on the ground floor and residential units above.

222 Franklin Street, via Google Maps.

The fire was brought under control by 9:21 pm. FDNY reports that a firefighter sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and was “transported to NYU Langone-Tisch Hospital.”

An investigation into the fire’s cause remains ongoing.

Sadly, the fire was enough to prompt Mariscos El Submarino to close temporarily. The restaurant posted a note next to a vacate order from the city’s Department of Buildings, noting that the fire damaged the restaurant’s interior.

“Fortunately, everyone is ok. We are already working to recover and return to serve you as soon as possible,” the note reads in part.