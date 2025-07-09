Looking to pick up a new hobby? Or just looking to meet other neighbors who share your existing one(s)? Come to the Play Fair and McCarren Block Party on Driggs Avenue between the two halves of the park this Saturday, July 12 to do just that.

Play Fair is the brainchild of Greenpoint resident Chai Pilaka, who co-founded and organizes the free weekly Brooklyn Walk Club (which meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. outside of McCarren Park House). During the aforementioned weekly jaunts, Pilaka discovered an overwhelming enthusiasm for finding community and connection, especially in a hyperlocal way.

Brooklyn Walk Club

Thus, the concept of Play Fair was born. Think college activity fair without the quad or Greek life. The event is a collection of over 30 passion-driven clubs, volunteer organizations, and small local businesses with booths and live activities. Expect to see movement-based sessions, creative workshops, games, and more, plus giveaway prizes. From playing with pups to journaling to yoga in the park, there are plenty of ways to connect with likeminded neighbors while finding your latest hobby hyperfixation.

The fair is being hosted in partnership with North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and ArtelFest, the latter of which is bringing together artists, performers, and DJs for added entertainment. After the block party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., recommendations will be shared for nearby bars and other businesses where people can finish their evening.

The McCarren Block Party/Play Fair is free to attend. RSVP is not required, but those who provide their email will be entered into a raffle.