Last year, it birthed Brat Summer.

This summer, The Lot Radio (17 Nassau Ave.) seemed poised for a quieter season, as renovations prompted a months-long closure starting last October.

The bar and radio station just announced it would reopen on Friday, July 11. Though the radio station kept streaming over the past few months, the bar and cafe remained closed in order to bring it up to code with the city’s health and building departments.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time…The project has never been so fragile and on the verge of disappearing,” The Lot shared on Instagram, also thanking the city’s nightlife office for helping them find a solution.

A crowd watches Charli XCX perform at The Lot Radio. Image courtesy of @bankersanchor/Instagram.

And if you’re wondering how you can lend your support, they offer a few words of wisdom.

“Send friends our way, order 10 beers instead of one, offer a bottle to a stranger, over tip our lovely baristas… Make the Lot your summer hang and enjoy it as much as possible! We missed you and need you to make this season a special one.”

The independent non-profit radio station live streams 24/7 from a reclaimed shipping container. Francois Vaxelaire founded the station in 2016. The Lot previously faced health code challenges in 2019, when the department temporarily shut them down (turns out, a shipping container turned bar and radio station remains difficult for city agencies to classify, The Lot worked with the city to get up to speed).