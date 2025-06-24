New York City is experiencing extreme, record-breaking temperatures this week.

And if you’ve spent even one minute here in the summer, you know that the city’s tall buildings and relative lack of green space work to trap heat and intensify its effects (and it’s not just your imagination—the 14th Street/Union Square station is actually the hottest station in the MTA system).

Several city-run cooling centers offer a chance to beat the heat. Call 311 to find the one closest to you.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler also announced that his office was funding air conditioning in local schools, including PS 31, PS 110, and PS 34.

Greenpoint residents can head to the Pete McGuinness Senior Center (715 Leonard St.), Polish & Slavic Center (176 Java St.), or the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave). Closer to Williamsburg? Head to the Williamsburg Library (240 Division Ave.) or Congregation Yetev Lev (125 Heyward St.).