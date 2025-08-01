Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Be still my millennial heart; the 90’s are having a moment in Greenpoint. Paulie Gee’s is hosting a Linkin Park fan event tomorrow, and Good Burger actor Kel Mitchell is hosting a burger fest in a few weeks. Plus, Piquant’s first standalone store is selling Y2K Coach purses and a ton of other vintage goods.

After this hot week, cool down with new seafood-forward dishes at recently-reopened Oxomoco or enjoy a cold margarita at Friducha.

In more food news, natural wine bar Bascule is popping up at Bright Side, while Paolina serves Williamsburg’s most popular pitas. The former Staples is becoming an Aldi, and Santa Chiara will bring gelato and more to Greenpoint.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Brewery and Heatonist hosted a National Chicken Wing Day Challenge to support North Brooklyn Angels, and Pencil Factory closed. Ray Rhi and Alex Schoulal documented the bar’s epic final moments.

We Belong Here: Brooklyn is coming to the Greenpoint waterfront October 3-5.

North Brooklyn Neighbors published a health survey, and St. Nick’s Alliance is hosting a housing clinic with Communities Resist on August 5.

See what else is going on with our new series, What’s Happening, Greenpoint?

In and around North Brooklyn

Sailor and Siren is popping up around the neighborhood this month.

Edy’s Grocer celebrates its fifth anniversary.

16 West Street’s Serén building launched an affordable housing lottery.