Piquant (231 Norman Ave. Suite 211), a shop that sells globally-sourced vintage clothing, jewelry, small furniture, homewares, and more, opened its first standalone store in Greenpoint.

Piquant opened its doors on July 26, but it’s no stranger to the neighborhood. In 2021, Piquant was part of a collective of vintage sellers on West Street, and later that year owner Katherine Hyunah Lee hosted a holiday pop up with a few other sellers in the space that now houses Nick and Sons (892 Lorimer St.).

Goods for sale at Piquant. Photo: Piquant

“It was a great success and such a fun way to connect with the local community,” Lee told Greenpointers.

“This new space definitely feels like a fresh chapter as it’s the first time I’ve had full creative control, from curating the artists we feature to planning events.”

Vintage Coach clutches for sale at Piquant. Photo: Piquant

Everything at Piquant is curated by Lee. There is a variety of jewelry pieces and clothing items, books and bookends, games and figurines, all types of kitchenware like bar tools and serving platters, and small furniture, plus mirrors and lighting.

A vintage dress for sale at Piquant. Photo: Piquant

Piquant will be sharing its shop with a coffee membership club called Hyunah Coffee Club that is run by Lee’s husband. “Members gain access to premium brewing equipment and specialty beans from world-renowned roasters,” Lee said.

“It’s a unique setup where our store shares space with their equipment showroom for home-brewing enthusiasts.”

Both Hyunah and Piquant are currently in a soft opening phase. “As we continue settling in, my hope is for the space to feel like a gathering place, a friend’s living room, warm and layered,” Lee said. “We plan to be fully up and running by the end of the summer.”

Piquant’s current hours are Tuesday through Sunday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.