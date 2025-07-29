Santa Chiara Caffè (227 West St.) is opening the brand’s first Brooklyn location in Greenpoint this fall.

Santa Chiara is an Italian café, bakery, and gelateria that currently operates a flagship across Newtown Creek in Long Island City and four gelato cart locations, plus a Southern Italian restaurant called Terrone.

Gelato from Santa Chiara. Photo: Santa Chiara

Santa Chiara’s Adriana De Martino told Greenpointers that the new café will be similar to the Long Island City flagship, noting that the Greenpoint address was chosen strategically.

“We chose this new spot as part of our vision to create experiences that evoke a feeling of sitting in an Italian piazza or along the Riviera, where you can enjoy artisanal gelato, a great coffee, or a glass of wine paired with charcuterie boards in a relaxed, scenic setting,” De Martino said.

Coffee and a croissant at Santa Chirara. Photo: Santa Chiara

The menu at Santa Chiara’s Greenpoint location will offer a lot more than coffee and gelato, including items like breakfast sandwiches, paninis, salads, baked goods, charcuterie boards, plus wine and cocktails.

The menu starts with several egg dishes like a ham and provolone omelette and sunny-side eggs with truffles, plus other breakfast items like avocado toast and savory and sweet crepes.

Savory items like a charcuterie board will be available at Santa Chiara’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Santa Chiara

Next, the menu lists several paninis like one with tuna, one with speck, provolone, and truffles, and one with maple-smoked turkey, provolone, and mustard. There’s a Caesar salad, a tomato and mozzarella salad, and several other options with salmon, tuna, and burrata, plus meat and cheese charcuterie boards.

Santa Chiara will also offer an array of bagels and savory croissants. There are classics like a bagel with smoked salmon and one with eggs and bacon, plus one with mortadella and burrata and another with tuna and olives with similar options for croissant fillings.

Santa Chiara’s gelato cart in Manhattan. Photo: Santa Chiara

Gelato flavors include strawberry, dark chocolate, hazelnut, Madagascar vanilla, pistachio, and Crema Bolognese, which is similar to vanilla. De Martino also said that there will be boozy gelato.

Before the fall opening, one of Santa Chiara’s gelato carts will pop up outside 227 West Street every weekend from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. (weather permitting) until the café opens permanently.

“We’re aiming for a soft opening before the end of September,” De Martino said.