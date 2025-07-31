Bright Side (184 Kent Ave.), a coffeeshop and cafe that opened about five years ago near the Williamsburg waterfront, is hosting a nighttime wine bar pop-up called Bascule.

Bascule, whose name comes from the French slang for “tip it back,” is a six-month pop-up that started in June. It takes over Bright Side after dark until the end of November, and the team told Greenpointers that “it may potentially become a permanent residency.”

A summer night at Bascule. Photo: Bascule

Bascule’s list, selected by French-born winemaker Jordan Veran, features a rotation of low-intervention natural wines. Many of the wines offered are sourced through Veran’s longtime relationships with growers, importers, and friends.

“Veran is on a mission to make wine more approachable, affordable, and worth talking about,” the Bascule team said.

“At Bascule, pours start at just $12, a conscious pushback against the steep by-the-glass markups that dominate the industry. Guests are encouraged to taste before they commit, ask questions, and explore a list that’s constantly evolving.”

Outside seating at Bascule. Photo: Bascule

On weekends, Veran offers top-tier cuvées that are typically reserved for full-bottle purchases and pours them by the glass below market price.

Earlier this month, Bascule started a new summer happy hour with $10 glasses from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday. The happy hour menu includes a rotating lineup of red, white, orange, and sparkling wines.

Cheese and charcuterie at Bascule. Photo: Bascule

To pair with the wine, Bascule offers a tight menu of snacks that changes weekly. Examples include things like bresaola sliced to order, French cheese, and warm La Bicyclette bread.

The team recently hosted Williamsburg’s Win Son (159 Graham Ave.) for a one-night kitchen cameo, and more chef-driven pop-ups are on the way.

Bascule is open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. until late.