Frankly, July was a pretty bleak chapter for many beloved local businesses. The Pencil Factory, Our Wicked Lady, and The Wild all recently closed due to (you guessed it!) landlord issues.

You might not own a business, but you’re very likely a renter in the neighborhood. And if you’ve been experiencing housing issues, an upcoming event can hopefully shed some light on your rights.

St. Nick’s Alliance is hosting a housing clinic with Communities Resist, where you can “receive legal advice, learn about your tenant’s rights, and how to fight displacement in your community!”

Communities Resist is a legal services non-profit that has represented many Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents over the past few years. You might recall the group’s recent work in winning a rent reduction for tenants at the West Wharf housing complex.

The event will take place on August 5, from 6 to 8 pm, at 211 Ainslie Street.

For more information, you’re encouraged to call 718-388-9190 and email [email protected]