Yesterday was the last day of service at Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.), and the neighborhood showed up to support the beloved Greenpoint bar. Pencil Factory has served locals libations for almost 25 years and will be sorely missed, as evidenced from the weekend’s large crowds.

Ray Rhi and Alex Schoulal documented Pencil Factory’s epic final moments on both Saturday and Sunday. Check out the bittersweet scenes below.

Scenes from Sunday, July 27

Photos by Alex Schoulal (@als_schotz)

Guests wearing Pencil Factory merch

By Alex Schoulal By Alex Schoulal

Scenes from Saturday, July 26

Photos by Ray Rhi