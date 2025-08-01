Greenpoint’s Michelin-starred Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.) reopened last weekend after experiencing a fire earlier this summer.

The fire was quickly controlled with damage limited to the kitchen’s ventilation system. This allowed Oxomoco’s team to quickly shift gears and reopen on July 26 after only a few short weeks.

Playa Oxomoco, a “seafood-forward, sunshine-soaked pop-up paradise” is now welcoming guests for dinner.

“After a little setback with our wood-fired ventilations system, we’re flipping the script and going full Playa Mode,” Oxomoco wrote on Instagram.

Oxomoco’s Justin Bazdarich confirmed that the Mexican restaurant is only serving the “Playa Oxomoco” menu until new ventilation equipment arrives. Bazdarich explained that Oxomoco has two ventilation systems, and they are currently utilizing the gas-fueled side.

Oxomoco’s temporary beachy menu includes new tostadas, ceviches, oysters, tartare, tacos, guacamole, and Caesar salad, plus elevated snacks like peanuts and popcorn. There are also six new “ice cold, juicy” cocktails to try.