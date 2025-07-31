Enjoy a weekend of dancing and dance music right here in the neighborhood during We Belong Here: Brooklyn on October 3-5.

The festival, conceptualized in 2021 and first hosted in 2022 in Miami, boasts a 360-degree stage that will be making its way to the Greenpoint waterfront (near Noble St. and West St.) for their first full-fledged event in our borough.

The lineup includes headliners Carl Cox, Elderbrook, and Gordo, plus a rare DJ set from MGMT. The fest will boast Manhattan skyline views, art installations, local vendors, and food curated by Smorgasburg.

“We’re committed to deepening our connection with New York’s music lovers and the communities that inspire us. This lineup reflects our mission to bring together good food, good music and good people together in an environment that’s as inclusive as it is unforgettable,” co-founder Charles Hochfelder said.

“This borough’s given us some of our fondest memories over the years and we’re excited to contribute something new and unique to it,” co-founder Justin Dauman added.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will fund paid-in-full scholarships to Scratch DJ Academy for financially disadvantaged young adults interested in pursuing careers in music.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 5. Sign up for more information here.