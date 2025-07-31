When you’re craving fresh margaritas and delicious Tex-Mex in a lively atmosphere, Friducha’s doors are open.

Since 2017, the family-run bar and restaurant at 946 Manhattan Ave. has called Greenpoint home. Co-owned by brother-sister duo Sandra and Wilson Lopez, who helm the front-of-house and the kitchen, their brother, cousin, and sister-in-law also keep the ship running smoothly.

Owner Sandra Lopez poses in front of the Frida Kahlo mural in Friducha’s dining room.

Fresh ingredients ensure Friducha’s dishes are flavorful, from housemade salsas, guacamole, and chips, to their house margarita prepared with fresh lime and simple syrup.

“We make everything in house daily, from scratch,” says Sandra Lopez. “When ingredients are fresh, you can taste it. I think that’s why we are still in business after 7 years!”

Mention “Greenpointers” for a free classic margarita with food purchase! Offer valid through October 31

Freshly-made margaritas come in classic, mango, tamarind, and strawberry flavors. Photo: Friducha

Favorites on the menu include Tex-Mex classics like fajitas and burritos alongside traditional Mexican dishes like Enchiladas Suizas and carnitas prepared Michoacan-style.

The lunch special, an entree with rice, beans, and a margarita only sets you back $15! Photo: Friducha

Don’t miss the outrageous weekday lunch special: an entree and beverage for $12, or $15 with a margarita. Happy hour Monday-Friday includes $8 margaritas (Classic, Strawberry, Mango, or Tamarind), $8 mojitos, and $5 beers. Weekend brunch will satisfy your huevos rancheros and chilaquiles cravings, paired with mimosas and bellinis.

The restaurant interior is Frida Kahlo-inspired, with brightly-colored murals, and hanging Mexican garlands creating a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

“I really like Frida Kahlo’s history, her background, her paintings, the dresses she used to wear,” says Lopez, who named the restaurant after Diego Rivera’s nickname for Kahlo. “She showed she loved her culture. I wanted those bright colors, like red and yellow, it gives a lot of life to the place.”

Visit Friducha 7 days a week at 946 Manhattan Ave. Mention “Greenpointers” for a free classic margarita with food purchase! Offer valid through October 31. For pick-up or delivery, call the restaurant at (718) 383-0026 or order at friducharestaurant.com.

Sponsored by Friducha (945 Manhattan Ave.) a family-owned bar and restaurant specializing in authentic Tex-Mex cuisine. Friducha is open Sunday-Thursday, noon to 10pm, and Friday-Saturday, noon to 11pm. Follow on Instagram or visit friducharestaurant.com to order today!