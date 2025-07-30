Actor Kel Mitchell, who starred in the movie Good Burger, is bringing a burger-focused festival to North Brooklyn. Kel’s Burger Fest is taking place at Bk Backyard Bar (151 Banker St.) on Saturday, August 30.

Kel’s Burger Fest will feature “epic” burgers from around the city, including Next Stop Vegan, which recently closed its doors in Greenpoint.

In addition to burgers, the event will be filled with 90’s nostalgia. There will be a retro video game lounge, carnival games, a vintage flea market, trivia, a 90’s dance battle, an orange soda fountain and an orange soda chugging contest, with DJs spinning 90’s hits the whole time.

The event lasts all day and is divided into three sessions. Session 1 is 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., followed by the second session 2:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. and the third and final session 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome, and kids ages three and above require tickets. For each session, there are several ticket options. Early Bird tickets have sold out for all sessions. Currently on sale are General Admission Tier 1 tickets for $30 and VIP Tier 1 tickets for $162.

According to Instagram, it’s last call for VIP Tier 1 tickets. The same Instagram post lists General Admission Tier 2 tickets for $35 and VIP Tier 2 tickets for $180, but those are not included on the BuckerListers website.

General Admission tickets include entry only while VIP tickets include a meet & greet with Kel Mitchel, a burger, an orange soda, open bar for the event, and access to a VIP entry line and area inside. Burgers packs will be available for purchase at the event.