Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop (110 Franklin St.) is hosting a special guest this Saturday. 90’s rock band Linkin Park will be at the Greenpoint pizzeria on August 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The one day event will include meet and greets with Linkin Park, autograph signings, ticket giveaways, and an exclusive collection of merch from the band.

Lagunitas draft beer will be $5, and the first 200 people to visit will be treated to a free slice of Paulie Gee’s pizza.

“We are excited,” Paulie Gee’s manager Ray told Greenpointers. “It’s going to be a great event for the community.”

Sadly, Ray, who is organizing the event with Linkin Park, said that the band will not be playing at Paulie Gee’s.