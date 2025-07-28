Looking to spice things up for National Chicken Wing Day tomorrow? Head to Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.), where neighboring hot sauce purveyor Heatonist (121 Wythe Ave.) is hosting a National Chicken Wing Day Challenge to support North Brooklyn Angels.

The challenge will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 29, starting at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Participants will need to eat ten wings provided by Brooklyn Bowl that are slathered in increasingly spicy sauces from local makers.

To participate, you will need to purchase a $50 ticket that includes the ten wings in the challenge, two beers from Brooklyn Brewery, entry into pepper bingo, a cup of Ample Hills ice cream to cool down, a Heatonist gift bag, and one raffle entry.

If you’d rather watch, you can purchase a $20 supporter ticket that includes two beers and one raffle entry. Wings will be available for purchase at the hot sauce bar, and more raffle tickets will be sold onsite.

All tickets will support North Brooklyn Angels’ mission of helping neighbors in need. The event is sponsored by Heatonist, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn Bowl, the North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and popular ice cream brand Ample Hills Creamery.