We’re absolutely tearing through the summer. If you want a distraction from that fact, or just from the oppressive heat, here’s a selection of things happening in the neighborhood this week and next!

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Run x HIIT Workout @ McCarren Park Track, 7 a.m.: 60-minute workout led by Barry’s Senior Instructor Daniela Celi. Free, register here.

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Two storytelling sessions for infants and caregivers. Information here.

Outdoor Skills Series for Teens – Knot Tying @ Greenpoint Library, 12 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can learn knot tying, perfect for camping, hiking, and everyday use, led by outdoorsman, traveler, and educator Jens Rasmussen. Information here.

LILITH: A New Play Reading, Written by Adina Aaron @ Bechdel Project, 7 p.m.: A reading of a new play, LILITH, which tells the Biblical story of Adam and Eve with a twist. Drawing on ancient Jewish and Mesopotamian mythologies, Lilith weaves a tale of three primordial figures in a new and strange place, discovering what gender, power, and divinity mean for them and all of humanity. Suggested donation $10-20, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Greek Wine Class @ Nerina, 5:30 p.m.: Native wines from across Greece with cheese and company. $35 per person, get tickets here.

Magic: The Gathering Friday Night Draft @ Frontier Games, 7 p.m.: Free, register here.

Summer Starz Movies @ Transmitter Park, 8 p.m.: Purple Rain. Free, get tickets here.

Latin & Reggaeton Party @ Republic, 10:30 p.m.: Dubbed “the perfect Latin party for singles.” $12.46 general admission (ladies free before 1 a.m.), get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

McGolrick Bird Club @ McGolrick Park, 9 a.m.: Information here.

Back to School Open House @ The Learning Experience, 11 a.m.: Meet teachers, tour the school, and get ready for the upcoming school year. Free, sign up here.

Block Party with Mariscos El Submarino @ Madre, 12 p.m.: Live music and collab specials until sold out.

Studio Sale @ Wooj Design, 1 p.m.: Deeply discounted, one-of-a-kind lamps, and discontinued colors for under $100. Information here.

“Your Vision” Board SPARKSHOP: Create With Toni Short @ Owlee Cafe & Studio, 6 p.m.: An intimate gathering and workshop for visualizing and creating the future you desire via vision board. $17.85, register here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

Sunday Gardening @ Transmitter Park, 10 a.m.: Weeding, watering, mulching, and planting. Free, register here.

DIY Bang Cutting Workshop @ Second Day, 12 p.m.: Hands-on instruction of theory and technique for your next breakdown. $108.55, register here.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4

Game On: Board Games for Kids @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Ages 6-12. Information here.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: A group of like-minded folks knitting, crocheting, mending, cross-stitching, and embroidering. Lessons are available for beginners. Information here.

Tiny Event Tuesdays @ Hidden Pearl, 5 p.m.: Ron del Barrilito tiny cocktails, dominos, and music. Free, RSVP here.

Open Mic Tuesdays @ Fred’s Dog House, 8:30 p.m.: Information here.

Golden Ticket Comedy Show @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Free, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

Toddler Time @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Singing songs, learning rhymes, and reading books for walking toddlers and their caregivers. Information here

Karaoke Wednesdays Hosted by Kings of Karaoke @ McCarren Park House, 7 p.m.: Free, register here.