One of Williamsburg’s newest eateries currently has only one thing on the menu. Paolina (287 Bedford Ave.) sells falafel pitas.

Customers can customize their pitas with a variety of toppings like cucumber, onions, and cabbage, and no matter the fillings, every pita is $14.

Paolina’s owner Gabriel stuffing pitas.

Paolina’s pitas have gained a cult following and sell out almost every day. When Greenpointers visited, a steady stream of customers piled in, and owner Gabriel did not stop stuffing pitas the entire visit. One employee said that the pitas have been “selling out really early, around 6 or 7 p.m.” depending on the day.

The interior of Paolina.

Gabriel told Greenpointers that soon he plans to offer rice platters in addition to pitas, so that there is a completely gluten-free option. “Everything is vegan, soy-free, and nut-free,” he added.

Beverage choices at Paolina.

Paolina is a very small storefront on busy Bedford Avenue with limited seating in the form of several stools lining the counter and a few lawn chairs on the sidewalk.

The newcomer is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon until they sell out.