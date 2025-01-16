The 2025 Winter Restaurant Week starts on January 21 and will run for three weeks until February 9. While the winter version is actually shorter than Summer Restaurant Week, it is still two weeks longer than the name suggests.

This year, more local restaurants are participating than ever with prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner during the week and often on Sundays. Saturdays are excluded during Restaurant Weeks.

Here’s a list of all restaurants in Greenpoint and Williamsburg offering Restaurant Week deals this winter. To learn more about the menus offered, visit the Restaurant Week website or check in with the restaurant.

The interior of Williamsburg newcomer Psaraki. Photo: Psaraki

Bar Blondeau

On the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel, Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Le Crocodile

On the ground floor of the Wythe Hotel, Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering $45 lunch weekdays during all weeks.

Psaraki

New to Restaurant Week is Psaraki (420 Kent Ave.), a Greek restaurant on the water offering $30 brunch on Sundays and $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Sereneco

Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Kru

Thai favorite Kru (190 N. 14th St.) is offering $30 lunch and $45 dinner on weekdays and $30 brunch and $45 dinner on Sundays for all three weeks.

Xolo

Williamsburg Mexican restaurant Xolo (29 Dunham Pl.) is offering $30 lunch and dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Francie

Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Francie (136 Broadway) is offering $60 dinner on weekdays during the first three weeks.

Mesiba

Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), an Israeli-inspired restaurant in Williamsburg, is offering $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Mable’s Smokehouse

Barbecue mainstay Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry St.) is offering $45 lunch and dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Sungold

At the Arlo hotel in Williamsburg, Sungold (96 Wythe Ave.) is offering $30 Sunday brunch and weekday lunch and $45 dinner weekdays and Sundays for weeks one through three.

Antica Pesa

Italian favorite Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.) is offering $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Meadowsweet

Meadowsweet (149 Broadway) is offering $45 weekday lunch and Sunday brunch and $60 dinner weekdays and Sundays during all three weeks.

Terasa North Ninth

Terasa (145 Bedford Ave.) is offering $30 weekday lunch and $45 Sunday brunch, Sunday dinner, and weekday dinner for all three weeks.

De Mole

Williamsburg’s De Mole (2 Hope St.) is offering $30 weekday lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Barano

Italian spot Barano (26 Broadway) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Tonchin

Tonchin (109 N. 3rd St.) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays during all three weeks.

Nami Nori

Williamsburg’s outpost of Nami Nori (236 North 12th St.) is offering $30 lunch on weekdays during all three weeks.

Baci & Abbracci

Baci & Abbracci (204 Grand St.) is offering $45 dinners on weekdays and Sundays during all weeks.

Tabu

Tabu (10 Hope St.), a lively Mexican restaurant and bar, is offering $45 Sunday brunch and $60 dinner weekdays and Sundays during all weeks.

Leuca

Inside the William Vale, Italian restaurant Leuca (111 N. 12th St.) is offering $30 weekday lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all three weeks.

Fandi Mata

Colorful Mediterranean spot Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) is offering $30 Sunday brunch and $45 dinner weekdays and Sundays for weeks one through three.

Kokomo

Williamsburg’s Caribbean hotspot Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is offering $30 lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays for all three weeks.

Recette

French bistro Recette (103 Havemeyer St.) is offering $30 lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays and $30 brunch and $60 dinner on Sundays for all three weeks.