Good afternoon, Greenpoint.

This week was a big one for long-standing Williamsburg business closures. Il Passatore, Mikey’s Hook Up, and Book Thug Nation all recently announced that they will soon be saying goodbye. We will miss them all.

The city’s Department of Transportation announced they would implement a new delivery microhub in Greenpoint, designed to help reduce emissions and traffic from big trucks on our residential streets.

American Playground is getting a much-needed renovation. Do you have ideas for what it should look like? Share them at a virtual meeting next Thursday.

Here’s how the city’s Parks Department will deal with the rat burrows in Transmitter Park. There is no specific opening date in sight, but Leonard Library is getting closer to opening, likely this spring.

Head to the Brick Aux to see a new show from Nora Chellew. For more weekend activities, check out our roundup.

The acclaimed Ilis is hosting Sunday roast chicken suppers for the next couple of weeks. Another restaurant with a new dinner series? Fornino, whose chef hosts a five-course tasting menu that changes weekly. But the specials don’t end there—plenty of local restaurants are offering deals during Restaurant Week, which starts on January 21. One participant, Kru, shared a recipe for our weekly Community Cookbook series.

In and around North Brooklyn

Bad Bunny made a special appearance at Williamsburg’s Toñita’s to celebrate his new album (alongside AOC and our own representative, Nydia Velázquez).

Spending 24 hours at Kellogg’s Diner.