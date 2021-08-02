Fan of Le Crocodile are going to be très heureux upon visiting the new bar atop Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel. Bar Blondeau, the new French-style bar from notable local chefs Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber (Le Crocodile, Chez Ma Tante) and prolific restaurateur Jon Neidich of Golden Age Hospitality (Le Crocodile, Acme & others) opened this past weekend.

Just like the former beloved bars in this space, the 6th floor venue offers unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, Bar Blondeau serves a seafood-forward menu with French, Spanish and Portuguese influences, complementing sommelier Rafa García Febles’ (of Le Crocodile) international selection of natural wines from up-and-coming wine regions, and bar manager Sörine Anderson’s (formerly of Nitecap, Death & Co) signature cocktails, frozen drinks and zero proof beverages.

A selection of bar bites at Bar Blondeau. Photo: Liz Clayman

The menu is heavily influenced by seasonal produce and sustainably sourced proteins. Bar bites include oysters with apples and ginger; salmon rillettes with creme fraiche; lobster salad with basil and potato; leeks with miso and pine nuts; stracciatella with lemon, peas and walnut; mussel toast with garlic and tomato; Raclette with potatoes and Spanish ham; Swordfish with aubergine, almonds and raisins; saffron Rice with duck and escargot; and more. Fans of Chez Ma Tante and Le Crocodile will certainly taste the chefs’ influences on Bar Blondeau’s menu.

Bar Blondeau opens Tuesday-Sunday at 5 p.m., until late.