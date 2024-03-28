Brooklynites have a new dining spot to explore as Sungold officially opens its doors at Arlo Williamsburg, joining other buzzy hotel restaurants around Williamsburg.

Led by Chef Michael King (Ace Hotel, Gerber Group), Sungold offers a menu focused on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. It features handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and an array of small plates and entrees.

Credit: Arlo Hotels

Sungold’s menu reflects Chef King’s commitment to fresh, flavorful dishes inspired by Mediterranean and Italian cuisine and his own Italian-American heritage. Highlights include his twist on a Caesar salad, the charred cabbage salad ($17), with smoked trout roe replacing anchovy, torn croutons, and a poached egg from a local farm. The Coperta ($26) features egg pasta sheets layered with a heritage pork ragu made with a Brooklyn-made amaro from Faccia Bruto, finished with hazelnut gremolata and Piave Vecchio.

Another standout is the smoked sunchokes ($18), slowly cooked over applewood, seared until crispy, and tossed with pistachios, citrus, and tangy brown butter labneh. For those craving a twist on a classic, Sungold offers Christo’s Seven Star ($22), a pepperoni and bacon pizza inspired by Chef King’s favorite childhood pizzeria.

Credit: Arlo Hotels

Sungold’s subterranean dining room, with its exposed brick walls and pendant lights, lends itself to a see-and-be-seen crowd, whether dining in the chic outdoor patio or relaxing in the lobby bar and lounge.

Credit: Arlo Hotels

Many neighbors may be happy to hear the opening also features Arlo’s signature version of happy hour. “Lucky Hour” will also be available at Sungold, Monday through Friday, from 4-6 p.m. Guests can enjoy an Espresso Martini, fries, and a fortune cookie, offering an opportunity to win a complimentary stay at Arlo Williamsburg for just $15.

Located at 96 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn, Sungold welcomes guests daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch served on Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit SungoldBK.com or call (718) 362-8100.