The Kokomo Hospitality Group (the team behind Williamsburg’s popular Kokomo) recently opened a new venture, repurposing a pre-existing business into an intimate, 20-seat wine bar.

Last year, the team opened up Oxkale, a fast-casual Caribbean restaurant, but have since made the decision to shutter the concept. Now, headed by Lynn McKenzie, The Ox Wine Bar (52 N 11th St.) had its grand opening last week.

“Initially, Lynn was brought on board to oversee operations and productivity,” the team said in a statement to Greenpointers. “However, her passion for wine and a desire to dive deeper into wine culture inspired a shift toward a wine bar concept.”

The Ox Wine Bar brings together a blend of New American, French, and Caribbean cuisine. The focused menu includes options for sharing. Diners can expect dishes like ackee and croquettes, a chopped cheese-inspired macaroni, and larger items such as the fish escovitch.

As for the wine program, The Ox primarily concentrates on US producers “as well as notable and premiere vintners from overseas that implement sustainable winemaking practices,” the website reads.

Ox Wine Bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 4 PM to 11 PM.