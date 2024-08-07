Tabu, a lively Mexican restaurant and bar, opened two weeks ago at 10 Hope Street in the former home of Ten Hope. The clubby newcomer is a huge leap from the address’s former owner. While Ten Hope was a quiet, casual bistro, Tabu is anything but.

Tabu calls itself a “Tulum-inspired escape” that celebrates Mexican culture. The property’s large, greenery-clad outdoor patio includes a waterfall and DJ booth, while live entertainment like fire dancers make Tabu more of an experience than simply a restaurant.

Tabu’s outdoor patio. Photo: Tabu’s Instagram

Artesano Group, the team behind a Peruvian spot of the same name, is backing Tabu.

“Tabu is a Mexican bar-restaurant where we aim to offer not just a gastronomic experience but also to recreate the spirit and vibe of Tulum, Mexico,” David Romero of Artesano Group told Greenpointers. “Our fusion of bold flavors, lively entertainment, and innovative mixology presents a fresh interpretation of Mexican cuisine.”

“To bring the Tulum vibe to life, we have dancers, violinists, and various performances on certain days to entertain our guests,” Romero said. “At Tabu, we strive to create a space where people can be transported to Tulum without leaving New York. We want our guests to come and enjoy great food and cocktails while immersing themselves in a complete experience.”

Tabu’s guacamole herbal. Photo: Tabu

Often the food at clubby restaurants is an afterthought, but Tabu nabbed Chef Kevin Boluarte, a former sous chef at Greenpoint’s Michelin-starred Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.).

Executive Chef Boluarte created a menu that pulls influences from Baja Californian, Oaxacan and Yucatan cuisines. There are dishes like tacos, tostadas, and aguachiles.

Highlights include the octopus tostada with smoked chipotle mayo and picadita, the herbal guacamole with queso fresco and seasonal herbs, and the corn cake with guava curd, cotija, and crema.

Tabu’s corn cake. Photo: Tabu

In addition to thoughtful food, Tabu offers a sizable selection of top-shelf tequila, mezcal and similar agave spirits.

The cocktail menu features drinks like the Embrujo with mezcal, fig, tea, and lime, and the Ritual Sagrado with sotol (a spirit similar to tequila), guanabana (also called soursop), watermelon, and the Mexican herb hoja santa.

Tabu’s Embrujo cocktail. Photo: Tabu

Romero said Artesano Group decided to open Tabu in Williamsburg because the neighborhood has a “unique vibe” and thought it was the “perfect borough” for a Tulum-inspired experience.