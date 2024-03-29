Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), an Israeli-inspired restaurant from Bar Lab Hospitality, recently kicked off a new special called Endless Schnitzel and Frites, available for $28 every Tuesday from 5-10 p.m. For last week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Mesiba’s Chef Eli Buli shared this schnitzel recipe.

This week, Mesiba is adding another recipe to the Community Cookbook with a cocktail pairing for the schnitzel from Christine Wiseman, BarLab Hospitality’s Beverage Director. Since joining Bar Lab Hospitality, Wiseman has been recognized as Tales of the Cocktail’s 2023 Bartender of the Year, 2023 North America’s Best Bartender by 50 Best Bars, and as an Imbibe 75 Person to Watch for 2023.

Wiseman recommends pairing Chef Buli’s schnitzel with a Loukoumades Sour, which is on the cocktail list at Mesiba and contains arak, a distilled Levantine spirit of the anise family, plus Lustau amontillado sherry, Tanquerary, pomegranate juice, and citrus.

Learn how to mix a Loukoumades Sour below and find the recipe for last week’s schnitzel here.

Loukoumades Sour

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of Tanqueray 10

.25 ounce of Lustau amontillado sherry

2 ounces of pomegranate juice

.25 ounce of orange juice

.5 ounce of lime juice

.75 ounce of preserved lemon and sumac syrup

4-6 drops of arak

Directions