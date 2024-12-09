This year, North Brooklyn is filled with more fantastic options than ever for celebrating the Christmas holiday in style…or at home if you prefer.

The neighborhood has everything from prix fixe French fare to a multi-course Thai menu to takeout Polish pierogi or sushi sets to pick up before the big day.

Here is a roundup of North Brooklyn’s best places to dine or get takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lingo

The exterior of Lingo, one of the new additions to New York’s Michelin Guide.

Greenpoint’s Lingo (27 Greenpoint Ave.), known for modern Japanese-American comfort food, will be open on Christmas Eve and offering two holiday specials in addition to cozy classics like their Hokkaido-style braised beef curry pie.

The holiday special menu items are a wagyu beef katsu sando and mini croquembouche with whiskey and vanilla cream puffs.

Kru

The interior of Kru in Greenpoint. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Kru (190 North 14th St.) is offering a special four-course Christmas Eve menu for $75 per person.

Diners can choose from two options of a pescatarian seafood set or a classic set. The meal includes dessert, and wine, saké and other drinks will be available to add on. Note that Kru’s regular menu is not available on Christmas Eve.

Le Crocodile

Le Crocodile’s bar at the Wythe Hotel. Photo: Le Crocodile

On Christmas Day, the Wythe Hotel’s Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering a special prix fixe dinner from 1 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. for $163 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

The three-course menu includes a choice of sunchoke and chestnut soup or citrus salad, followed by family-style entrees like roast beef and baked halibut, plus sides like mashed potatoes, carrots, and Brussels sprouts. Desserts include Mont Blanc with Biscoff and white chocolate, butter-roasted pear with honeycomb ice cream, and grapefruit sorbet.

Bar Blondeau

Holiday Tea at Bar Blondeau.

Also at the Wythe Hotel, Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) opens at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with special dishes offered throughout the evening.

For more festive dining options, try Bar Blondeau’s Holiday Tea which will be offered on December 15, December 22, and December 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The new service is $55 per person and includes tea and savory bites like egg salad and anchovy toast with Calabrian chili and parsley and smoked salmon toast with roe, chervil and pickled onion, plus sweet bites like vanilla cream puffs and macarons chocolat.

Shalom Japan

The exterior of Shalom Japan in Williamsburg. Photo: Shalom Japan

Shalom Japan (310 S. 4th St.) is continuing its tradition of offering a special menu on Christmas Day.

The $75 prix fixe meal will include multiple appetizers like grilled savory cabbage and Sawa’s Mama’s karaage, followed by a choice of hotpot or matzoh ball ramen for the main and lastly, a choice of dessert.

Shalom Japan is offering optional A5 Wagyu and black truffle supplements for anyone feeling fancy, plus the option to add one of the restaurant’s popular okonomi latkes.

Antica Pesa

Photo courtesy of Antica Pesa’s Instagram

Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.), known for Roman classics like cacio e pepe, will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving a three-course menu that costs $140 per person during two available seating times: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The menu includes a choice of antipasto like Antica Pesa’s crudo e buffala croccante, followed by a choice of a pasta, grilled sea bass, pork belly, or vegetarian cauliflower dish. The third course is a choice of dessert including a special panettone.

Leuca

An Italian spread at Leuca. Photo courtesy of Leuca’s Instagram.

Leuca (111 North 12th St.) at the William Vale hotel is serving their traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes menu from December 18 through Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Leuca is offering an à la carte menu with holiday specials.

Alternatively, locals can pre-order a Christmas Feast from Leuca to have at home. The meal is $85 per person and is available for pickup on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 from noon – 8 p.m.

Pierozek

A spread of pierogi from Pierozek. Photo: Pierozek

Though Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.) is closed on Christmas, the popular Polish spot is offering holiday specials that locals can preorder.

Pierogi trays include 30 per tray and range in price from $55 – $75 per tray. Savory pierogi tray options include pork shoulder, potato and cheese, jalapeño with bacon, sauerkraut and mushroom, spinach and garlic, tatarskie, and a special Murray’s Cheese pierogi with Irish cheddar. Savory trays are served with caramelized onions, sour cream, and garlic dill sauce.

There’s also a cheese and raspberry sweet pierogi option, plus catering trays of traditional Polish dishes like croquettes with sauerkraut and mushroom or meat, uszka, and stuffed cabbage.

Okonomi

Okonomi Market (290 Graham Ave.) is offering a premium holiday sashimi box set for $95. The set includes one pound of assorted sashimi featuring king salmon, lean bluefin tuna, fatty bluefin tuna, market whitefish, Japanese whitefish, scallop, salmon roe, and 60 grams of uni.

Fish may vary depending on availability and quantities are limited. Order must be placed by December 18 at 1 p.m. for pick up on December 23 or 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.