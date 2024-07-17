NYC Restaurant Week is back, and reservations went live yesterday morning. The NYC Tourism event officially runs for four weeks from July 22 to August 18, but several restaurants are extending offers for six weeks until September 1.

As always, diners can enjoy prix-fixe meals at hundreds of restaurants throughout the five boroughs with two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at $30, $45 or $60.

The interior of Kru in Williamsburg Photo: Teddy Wolff

The list of local spots includes old favorites and exciting newcomers while highlighting a wide range of cuisines. Greenpoint participants include Sereneco and Chinta Thai.

Williamsburg participants include Kru, Nami Nori, Terasa North Ninth, Francie, Leuca, Recette, Mable’s Smokehouse, Antica Pesa, Kokomo, de Mole, Pomp and Circumstance, Meadowsweet, Le Crocodile, Tonchin, Muchmore’s Gastropub and Wine Bar, Xolo, Sungold, Republic Latin Fusion, Mesiba, Planta, and Fandi Mata.

To find more information about participating restaurants and specific details about their menus, visit the city’s Restaurant Week website.

The interior of Kokomo. Photo: Kokomo’s Instagram