Fish is the focus at Psaraki (420 Kent Ave.), a new Greek restaurant that opened last week next to Domino Park. Psaraki uses its location overlooking the East River to evoke the charm of seaside tavernas found along the shores of Greece.

Psaraki, which translates to “little fish” in Greek, is the creation of hospitality veteran Chef James Paloumbis, who has been in the business for past 28 years. The restaurant’s food menu is filled with traditional Greek dishes meant for sharing and was inspired by Chef Paloumbis’ culinary philosophy where each dish embodies the essence of family recipes.

The branzino crudo at Psaraki. Photo: Psaraki

Chef Paloumbis’ signature meal at Psaraki is the “fisherman’s table experience.” This set meal offers a sampling of classic dishes and island favorites including horiatiki salad, saganaki, which is flambeed with rum tableside by the waiter, and spanakopita, which uses a family recipe Chef Paloumbis inherited from his grandmother. The meal also includes calamari, octopus, branzino, and spreads with pita.

Psaraki’s octopus. Photo: Psaraki

Psaraki’s food menu also includes a wide array of a la carte options. The menu starts with raw bar classics like tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail, oysters, branzino crudo, and seafood towers with lobster, lump crab meat, jumbo shrimp, and oysters.

The next section of the menu includes shareable appetizers. One highlight is the Psaraki fish chips, which are crispy Atherina fish with fried onion and lemon presented in a wrapped paper cone. There’s also an array of spreads like tzatziki and hummus, calamari, seared scallops on a chopped buckwheat salad, and stuffed meatballs filled with sundried tomatoes, feta, and paprika sauce, served with pita.

Dacos cheesecake salad at Psaraki. Photo: Psaraki

Main courses are split into two sections called “from the sea” and “from the land.” Seafood entrees include dishes like wood-grilled king prawns paired with saffron rice, lobster pasta with cherry tomatoes, whole branzino with crispy capers, and white fish kebabs.

The second section of mains includes things like filet mignon souvlaki with spicy feta, lamb chops with fries, a veggie burger and vegetarian pasta, and vegetable moussaka with bechamel, eggplant, zucchini, potato, cheese and tomato puree.

The menu concludes with side dishes and a section called “the garden” with horiatiki and marouli salads, plus an item called “Dacos cheesecake,” which is a savory salad split into three layers with chopped tomatoes, feta, diced carob barley rusks, topped with oregano, capers, and olive oil.

Psaraki’s horiatiki salad. Photo: Psaraki

Psaraki offers a curated wine list of whites, rosés, reds, and natural wines from the Greek island of Santorini and other parts of the Mediterranean, plus a seasonal cocktail program.

The restaurant also has a full coffee program featuring two popular Greek drinks. There’s the freddo espresso served in a shorter cup with one to two shots of espresso and the freddo cappuccino, which is similar but is topped off with thick layer of cold, frothy milk. There is also tea service that is displayed tableside.

The marble bar at Psaraki. Photo: Psaraki

Psaraki’s interior was handcrafted by Paloumbis and is meant to match the minimalistic design of Cycladic Greek architecture. The restaurant features a long white marble bar and large marble tables, plus expansive port windows to show off the views. There is also a terrace that can fit 78 guests.

Psaraki’s terrace seating overlooking the East River. Photo: Psaraki

Psaraki is open Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m., and Sunday noon – 9 p.m.