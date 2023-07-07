Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Francie (136 Broadway), a sophisticated dining destination that opened during the pandemic, recently expanded its hours to be open on Mondays. Francie offers a European-inspired menu with Italian and French influences, plus an excellent cocktail list.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Francie’s owner John Winterman has shared the restaurant’s recipe for one of the cocktails, simply called The Martini. Winterman told Greenpointers that “even vodka drinkers dig it.”

See the recipe for The Martini below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

The Martini from Francie

Ingredients

3 ounces of London dry gin (Francie recommends Martin Miller)

v

1 ounce of dry vermouth (Francie recommends Dolin)

1 lemon twist

Directions

1. Add gin and vermouth to a shaker with ice.

2. Shake hard.

3. Pour into martini glass. (At Francie, The Martini is poured tableside.)

4. Garnish with a lemon twist.