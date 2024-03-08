Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) is a sophisticated French brasserie on the ground floor of Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Le Crocodile has shared its recipe for French Apple Cake. Learn how to make this elegant dessert below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Le Crocodile’s French Apple Cake

Makes one 8” cake, serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 cup of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon of salt

1⁄2 cup of butter, softened

2⁄3 cups of sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of Myers dark rum

3 small granny smith apples, peeled and diced into small cubes

Turbinado sugar

Powdered sugar

Crème fraîche, for serving

Directions

